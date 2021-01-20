Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2021 Presidential Inauguration

    IN, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2021

    Video by Sgt. Tackora Hand 

    Indiana National Guard Headquarters

    Indiana National Guard supported civil authorities for 2021 Presidential Inauguration.
    More than 620 members of the Indiana National Guard traveled to the nation's capital to assist civil authorities for the inauguration. The Hoosier Guardsmen helped protect the sanctity of the democratic process and help ensure the peaceful transition of authority. As citizen-soldiers and citizen-airmen, Guardsmen are uniquely qualified to support civilian authorities and train regularly with civilian agencies.

    Date Taken: 01.20.2021
    Date Posted: 01.20.2021 20:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 781003
    VIRIN: 210120-Z-RU093-1001
    Filename: DOD_108147638
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: IN, US

    Indiana National Guard

