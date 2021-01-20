Edwards AFB opens up COVID-19 vaccine to 'Space-A'

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 412th Medical Group at Edwards Air Force Base, California, opened up COVID-19 vaccinations to those outside of the current phasing tier, January 20, on a space-available basis. All those eligible to receive the service at Edwards AFB can show up at the Airman Family Readiness Center after 10 a.m. and request the vaccine, which is subject to daily availability.