Edwards AFB opens up COVID-19 vaccine to 'Space-A'

The 412th Medical Group at Edwards Air Force Base, California, opened up COVID-19 vaccinations to those outside of the current phasing tier, January 20, on a space-available basis. All those eligible to receive the service at Edwards AFB can show up at the Airman Family Readiness Center after 10 a.m. and request the vaccine, which is subject to daily availability.
01.20.2021
|01.20.2021 20:03
|Package
|781002
|210120-F-IX266-002
|DOD_108147584
|00:01:58
|Location:
EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|1
|1
