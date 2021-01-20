Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Edwards AFB opens up COVID-19 vaccine to 'Space-A'

    EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2021

    Video by Grady Fontana 

    412th Test Wing Public Affairs

    The 412th Medical Group at Edwards Air Force Base, California, opened up COVID-19 vaccinations to those outside of the current phasing tier, January 20, on a space-available basis. All those eligible to receive the service at Edwards AFB can show up at the Airman Family Readiness Center after 10 a.m. and request the vaccine, which is subject to daily availability.

    Date Taken: 01.20.2021
    Date Posted: 01.20.2021 20:03
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 781002
    VIRIN: 210120-F-IX266-002
    Filename: DOD_108147584
    Length: 00:01:58
    Location: EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Edwards AFB opens up COVID-19 vaccine to 'Space-A', by Grady Fontana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airmen
    EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE
    AFMC
    AFTC
    412 Test Wing
    COVID-19 vaccine

