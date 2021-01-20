Ceremonial participants perform the 59th Presidential Inauguration Ceremony for President Joseph R. Biden Jr. in Washington D.C., Jan. 20, 2021. Military members from across all branches of the armed forces of the United States, including Reserve and National Guard components, provided ceremonial support during the inaugural period. (DoD video by U.S. Army Pfc. Brandon Muniz)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2021 20:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|780998
|VIRIN:
|210120-A-LY541-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108147379
|Length:
|00:05:00
|Location:
|DC, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Inauguration 2021 B Roll, by SPC Brandon Muniz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
