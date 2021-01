Soldiers from the 682nd Engineer Battalion play cribbage while they wait for their flight to Washington D.C. by 133rd Airlift Wing.

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers from the 682nd Engineer Battalion, Minnesota Army National Guard, play cribbage while they wait for their flight to Washington, D.C., at the 133rd Airlift Wing, Minnesota Air National Guard, in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Jan. 16, 2021. At least 25,000 National Guard men and women have been authorized to conduct security, communication and logistical missions in support of federal and District authorities leading up and through the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Pfc. Jorden Newbanks)