Soldiers from the 682nd Engineer Battalion, Minnesota Army National Guard, play cribbage while they wait for their flight to Washington, D.C., at the 133rd Airlift Wing, Minnesota Air National Guard, in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Jan. 16, 2021. At least 25,000 National Guard men and women have been authorized to conduct security, communication and logistical missions in support of federal and District authorities leading up and through the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Pfc. Jorden Newbanks)
|Date Taken:
|01.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2021 19:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|780993
|VIRIN:
|210116-Z-AR912-1010
|Filename:
|DOD_108147253
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|ST. PAUL, MN, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Soldiers from the 682nd Engineer Battalion play cribbage while they wait for their flight to Washington D.C. by 133rd Airlift Wing., by PFC Jorden Newbanks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
