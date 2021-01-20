Arizona National Guard Soldiers directed traffic, checked patients in and out, and transported the COVID-19 vaccine to be administered to phase 1a and 1b patients at a vaccination site in Glendale, Ariz., Jan. 12, 2021. More than 650 Arizona National Guardsmen continue to assist at vaccination sites, testing locations and food banks throughout Arizona. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Dillon Davis)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2021 16:24
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|780981
|VIRIN:
|210120-Z-RC891-028
|Filename:
|DOD_108147040
|Length:
|00:02:04
|Location:
|GLENDALE, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AZNG helps provide COVID-19 vaccinations to phase 1a and 1b patients, by SSgt Dillon Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
