    Interview - Andrew Dubnicka - CBP AMO Securiy Support for the 59th Presidential Inauguration

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2021

    Video by George Felton 

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division           

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations marine interdiction
    agents patrol the Potomac River in a 38’ S.A.F.E. boat providing security in support of the 59th Presidential Inauguration in Washington, D.C. January 19, 2021.

    Sound bites: Andrew Dubnicka, Air Interdiction Agent, Air and Marine Operations

    Date Taken: 01.19.2021
    Date Posted: 01.20.2021 16:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 780979
    VIRIN: 210119-H-MJ013-184
    Filename: DOD_108147017
    Length: 00:03:24
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 

    This work, Interview - Andrew Dubnicka - CBP AMO Securiy Support for the 59th Presidential Inauguration, by George Felton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Inauguration2021
    cbpinaugsec2021

