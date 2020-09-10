Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Live Burn Training

    COLUMBUS AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES

    10.09.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jake Jacobsen 

    14th Flying Training Wing Public Affairs

    Fire protection members from the 14th Civil Engineer Squadron hosted a live burn training session with Col. Seth Graham, 14th Flying Training Wing commander, on Columbus Air Force Base, Mississippi. The purpose of live burn training is to stay on top of readiness and give fire protection service members the real experience of fire before charging into an emergency situation.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.09.2020
    Date Posted: 01.20.2021 16:00
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 780975
    VIRIN: 201009-F-HX125-9001
    Filename: DOD_108146975
    Length: 00:01:46
    Location: COLUMBUS AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US 

    TAGS

    live fire
    fire prevention
    Columbus AFB
    fire protection
    burn training
    14th CES

