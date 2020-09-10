video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/780975" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Fire protection members from the 14th Civil Engineer Squadron hosted a live burn training session with Col. Seth Graham, 14th Flying Training Wing commander, on Columbus Air Force Base, Mississippi. The purpose of live burn training is to stay on top of readiness and give fire protection service members the real experience of fire before charging into an emergency situation.