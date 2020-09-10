Fire protection members from the 14th Civil Engineer Squadron hosted a live burn training session with Col. Seth Graham, 14th Flying Training Wing commander, on Columbus Air Force Base, Mississippi. The purpose of live burn training is to stay on top of readiness and give fire protection service members the real experience of fire before charging into an emergency situation.
|Date Taken:
|10.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2021 16:00
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|780975
|VIRIN:
|201009-F-HX125-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_108146975
|Length:
|00:01:46
|Location:
|COLUMBUS AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Live Burn Training, by A1C Jake Jacobsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
