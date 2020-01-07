Video production of Pilot Instructor Training at Columbus Air Force Base, Mississippi. Pilots give a brief explanation of what Pilot Instructor Training is and why it is important for new pilots all the way to commanders, who already have experience flying, to attend and learn how to further teach.
This work, What is P.I.T.?, by A1C Jake Jacobsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
