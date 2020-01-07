Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    What is P.I.T.?

    COLUMBUS AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jake Jacobsen 

    14th Flying Training Wing Public Affairs

    Video production of Pilot Instructor Training at Columbus Air Force Base, Mississippi. Pilots give a brief explanation of what Pilot Instructor Training is and why it is important for new pilots all the way to commanders, who already have experience flying, to attend and learn how to further teach.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2020
    Date Posted: 01.20.2021 15:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 780966
    VIRIN: 200701-F-HX125-1001
    Filename: DOD_108146895
    Length: 00:01:54
    Location: COLUMBUS AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, What is P.I.T.?, by A1C Jake Jacobsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    P.I.T
    teaching
    Pilot
    Air Force
    AETC
    Instructor Pilots

