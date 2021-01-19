Brigade conducts COVID 19 risk mitigation procedures during collective training

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Recently Army Reserve Soldiers from the 209th Regional Support Group, 76th Operational Response Command, held a four-day collective training event where they maintained strict COVID 19 mitigation procedures and protocols to keep their Soldiers safe from the virus. This video takes a look at the safety measures and procedures used to keep Soldiers safe during their collective training event. (Official U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. 1st Class Brent C. Powell)