Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Brigade conducts COVID 19 risk mitigation procedures during collective training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2021

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Brent Powell 

    76th Operational Response Command

    Recently Army Reserve Soldiers from the 209th Regional Support Group, 76th Operational Response Command, held a four-day collective training event where they maintained strict COVID 19 mitigation procedures and protocols to keep their Soldiers safe from the virus. This video takes a look at the safety measures and procedures used to keep Soldiers safe during their collective training event. (Official U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. 1st Class Brent C. Powell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2021
    Date Posted: 01.20.2021 15:11
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 780965
    VIRIN: 210119-A-BQ341-102
    PIN: 11921
    Filename: DOD_108146890
    Length: 00:02:33
    Location: KANSAS CITY, MO, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Brigade conducts COVID 19 risk mitigation procedures during collective training, by SFC Brent Powell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Reserve
    Army Reserve
    209th
    76th
    COVID 19
    COVID

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT