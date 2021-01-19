Brigade conducts COVID 19 risk mitigation procedures during collective training

Recently Army Reserve Soldiers from the 209th Regional Support Group, 76th Operational Response Command, held a four-day collective training event where they maintained strict COVID 19 mitigation procedures and protocols to keep their Soldiers safe from the virus. This video takes a look at the safety measures and procedures used to keep Soldiers safe during their collective training event. (Official U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. 1st Class Brent C. Powell)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2021
|01.20.2021 15:11
|Video Productions
|780965
|210119-A-BQ341-102
|11921
|DOD_108146890
|00:02:33
|KANSAS CITY, MO, US
