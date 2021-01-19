Jeff Smith, Branch Chief, Office of Medicine Branch, Office of Field Operations, discusses CBP medical capabilities as part of the security for the 59th Presidential Inauguration.
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2021 14:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|780962
|VIRIN:
|210119-H-AT513-0002
|Filename:
|DOD_108146826
|Length:
|00:01:44
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, CBP OFO Medical Support for the 59th Presidential Inauguration, by Jerry Glaser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT