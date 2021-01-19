Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CBP OFO Medical Support for the 59th Presidential Inauguration

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2021

    Video by Jerry Glaser 

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division           

    Jeff Smith, Branch Chief, Office of Medicine Branch, Office of Field Operations, discusses CBP medical capabilities as part of the security for the 59th Presidential Inauguration.

    Date Taken: 01.19.2021
    Date Posted: 01.20.2021 14:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 780962
    VIRIN: 210119-H-AT513-0002
    Filename: DOD_108146826
    Length: 00:01:44
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    This work, CBP OFO Medical Support for the 59th Presidential Inauguration, by Jerry Glaser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    cbpinaugsec2021

