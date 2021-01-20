Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    President Biden and Vice President Harris Review the Readiness of Military Troops in a Pass in Review

    DC, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2021

    Courtesy Video

    White House Communications Agency       

    President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris Review the Readiness of Military Troops in a Pass in Review

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2021
    Date Posted: 01.20.2021 14:23
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 780960
    Filename: DOD_108146813
    Length: 00:06:40
    Location: DC, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, President Biden and Vice President Harris Review the Readiness of Military Troops in a Pass in Review, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    POTUS
    Joe Biden
    VPOTUS
    Pass in Review
    Kamala Harris

