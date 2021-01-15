We sat down with Major Clifford Nolt, 325th Medical Group chief of aerospace medicine at Tyndall AFB to talk about Tyndall getting the new Covid-19 vaccine. He goes over the vaccine itself, symptoms, and shot priority for military members and the general public.
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2021 15:14
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|780959
|VIRIN:
|210120-F-FN051-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108146811
|Length:
|00:02:04
|Location:
|PANAMA CITY, FL, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Checkertail Mic Check - Covid-19 Response, by SrA Jacob Dastas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT