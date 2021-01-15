Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Checkertail Mic Check - Covid-19 Response

    PANAMA CITY, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Jacob Dastas 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    We sat down with Major Clifford Nolt, 325th Medical Group chief of aerospace medicine at Tyndall AFB to talk about Tyndall getting the new Covid-19 vaccine. He goes over the vaccine itself, symptoms, and shot priority for military members and the general public.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2021
    Date Posted: 01.20.2021
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: PANAMA CITY, FL, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Checkertail Mic Check - Covid-19 Response, by SrA Jacob Dastas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Tyndall AFB
    Aerospace
    Vaccine
    Covid-19

