Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Decision 2021: California Air National Guard airmen share their reasons for getting vaccinated

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PORT HUENEME, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Carzis 

    146 Airlift Wing, Public Affairs, California Air National Guard

    U.S. Air National Guard Senior Master Sgt. Josh Stroh, 146th Medical Group Superintendant, and U.S. Air National Guard Tech. Sgt. Nieko Carzis, a Covid-19 survivor from the 146th Airlift Wing, address concerns and share their opinions on the importance of receiving the vaccination, at the Channel Islands Air National Guard Station, Port Hueneme, California. January 8, 2021. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Nieko Carzis)

    Music provided by bensound

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2021
    Date Posted: 01.20.2021 14:34
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 780958
    VIRIN: 210108-Z-QY689-0001
    Filename: DOD_108146806
    Length: 00:07:12
    Location: PORT HUENEME, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Decision 2021: California Air National Guard airmen share their reasons for getting vaccinated, by TSgt Nicholas Carzis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USNORTHCOM
    CALGUARD
    AirNationalGuard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT