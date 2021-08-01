U.S. Air National Guard Senior Master Sgt. Josh Stroh, 146th Medical Group Superintendant, and U.S. Air National Guard Tech. Sgt. Nieko Carzis, a Covid-19 survivor from the 146th Airlift Wing, address concerns and share their opinions on the importance of receiving the vaccination, at the Channel Islands Air National Guard Station, Port Hueneme, California. January 8, 2021. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Nieko Carzis)
Music provided by bensound
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2021 14:34
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|780958
|VIRIN:
|210108-Z-QY689-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108146806
|Length:
|00:07:12
|Location:
|PORT HUENEME, CA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Decision 2021: California Air National Guard airmen share their reasons for getting vaccinated, by TSgt Nicholas Carzis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT