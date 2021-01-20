Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    The Inauguration of Joe Biden

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DC, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2021

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Department of State       

    The Inauguration of Joe Biden, in Washington, D.C

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2021
    Date Posted: 01.20.2021 12:57
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 780943
    Filename: DOD_108146533
    Length: 00:21:59
    Location: DC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 9
    High-Res. Downloads: 9

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    POTUS
    Joe Biden
    Inauguration

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT