Mobile vaccination teams made up of citizen Soldiers and Airmen from the Wisconsin National Guard, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, and the UW system administer vaccines in support of the Greendale Public Health Department in Greendale, Wisconsin Jan. 19. This team represented the state’s first mobile vaccination team in operation.
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2021 12:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|780942
|VIRIN:
|210119-A-EJ222-850
|Filename:
|DOD_108146531
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|WI, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Federal and state entities administer vaccines in support of the Greendale Public Health Department , by MAJ Joseph Trovato, identified by DVIDS
