Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Federal and state entities administer vaccines in support of the Greendale Public Health Department 

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WI, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2021

    Video by Maj. Joseph Trovato 

    Wisconsin National Guard Public Affairs Office   

    Mobile vaccination teams made up of citizen Soldiers and Airmen from the Wisconsin National Guard, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, and the UW system administer vaccines in support of the Greendale Public Health Department in Greendale, Wisconsin Jan. 19. This team represented the state’s first mobile vaccination team in operation.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2021
    Date Posted: 01.20.2021 12:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 780942
    VIRIN: 210119-A-EJ222-850
    Filename: DOD_108146531
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: WI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Federal and state entities administer vaccines in support of the Greendale Public Health Department , by MAJ Joseph Trovato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #WING
    Vaccine
    usarmy
    #WisGuard
    #nationalguard
    WisconsinNationalGuard
    COVID19
    COVID19NationalGuard
    COVID19 VACCINE
    Mobile vaccination

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT