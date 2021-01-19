Federal and state entities administer vaccines in support of the Greendale Public Health Department 

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Mobile vaccination teams made up of citizen Soldiers and Airmen from the Wisconsin National Guard, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, and the UW system administer vaccines in support of the Greendale Public Health Department in Greendale, Wisconsin Jan. 19. This team represented the state’s first mobile vaccination team in operation.