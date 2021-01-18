Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Arifjan administers COVID-19 Vaccinations

    KUWAIT

    01.18.2021

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Noel Gerig 

    1st Theater Sustainment Command

    Healthcare specialists with the 228th Combat Support Hospital administer the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Jan. 18, 2021. Camp Arifjan is utilizing a phased distribution of immunization, as specified by the Department of Defense, beginning with medical personnel and first responders. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Noel Gerig, 1st TSC Public Affairs)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2021
    Date Posted: 01.20.2021 09:35
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 780915
    VIRIN: 210118-A-XQ797-527
    Filename: DOD_108146125
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: KW

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Arifjan administers COVID-19 Vaccinations, by SFC Noel Gerig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    vaccine
    1st TSC
    228th Combat Support Hospital
    covid-19

