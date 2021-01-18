Camp Arifjan administers COVID-19 Vaccinations

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Healthcare specialists with the 228th Combat Support Hospital administer the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Jan. 18, 2021. Camp Arifjan is utilizing a phased distribution of immunization, as specified by the Department of Defense, beginning with medical personnel and first responders. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Noel Gerig, 1st TSC Public Affairs)