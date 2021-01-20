As a simple way to identify soldiers, cloth tapes with their names were placed on the uniform jacket pocket. It wasn’t until 1953 when the Secretary of Defense, Robert Stevens, mandated a nationally designated name tape be applied to all soldiers’ jacket uniforms during the Korean War.
Video by Jon Poindexter, Katie Lange, Regina Ali, DOD
01.20.2021
|01.20.2021 07:46
|Package
|780914
|210120-O-XT831-514
|DOD_108146070
|00:01:14
|US
|2
|2
WWI Trench Warfare Made Pistols, Knives Important
