Establishing 414th CSB SHARP Resources BROLL

SHARP resources are readily available regardless of your situation. “At the 414th CSB we are dedicated to fostering an environment of zero tolerance against sexual harassment, sexual assault, and equal opportunity violations against our team members and our families” says COL Cruz, Commander of the 414th Contracting Support Brigade.
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2021 03:18
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|780907
|VIRIN:
|210113-A-DR527-009
|Filename:
|DOD_108145883
|Length:
|00:03:00
|Location:
|IT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
