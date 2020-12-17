A Female Led Training with U.S. Army National Guard Military Police and Kuwaiti Special Forces Prompts an Empowering Exchange

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A female led group of military police officers assigned to Area Support Group - Kuwait meet with members of the Kuwait Ministry of Interior, Female VIP Protection Services Unit, in an exchange of tactics and techniques, December 17, 2020 at the KMOI Security training center in Kuwait City. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Khylee Woodford)