A female led group of military police officers assigned to Area Support Group - Kuwait meet with members of the Kuwait Ministry of Interior, Female VIP Protection Services Unit, in an exchange of tactics and techniques, December 17, 2020 at the KMOI Security training center in Kuwait City. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Khylee Woodford)
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2021 01:31
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|780900
|VIRIN:
|201217-A-FS682-696
|Filename:
|DOD_108145829
|Length:
|00:02:28
|Location:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, A Female Led Training with U.S. Army National Guard Military Police and Kuwaiti Special Forces Prompts an Empowering Exchange, by SGT Khylee Woodford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
