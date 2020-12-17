Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    A Female Led Training with U.S. Army National Guard Military Police and Kuwaiti Special Forces Prompts an Empowering Exchange

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    12.17.2020

    Video by Sgt. Khylee Woodford 

    Area Support Group - Kuwait

    A female led group of military police officers assigned to Area Support Group - Kuwait meet with members of the Kuwait Ministry of Interior, Female VIP Protection Services Unit, in an exchange of tactics and techniques, December 17, 2020 at the KMOI Security training center in Kuwait City. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Khylee Woodford)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.17.2020
    Date Posted: 01.20.2021 01:31
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 780900
    VIRIN: 201217-A-FS682-696
    Filename: DOD_108145829
    Length: 00:02:28
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Female Led Training with U.S. Army National Guard Military Police and Kuwaiti Special Forces Prompts an Empowering Exchange, by SGT Khylee Woodford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Female
    Leadership
    Joint Forces
    Kuwait
    Army
    Military Police

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT