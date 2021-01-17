Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Alaska Air National Guard provides Assistance for 59th Presidential Inauguration

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AK, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2021

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey  

    168th Wing / Public Affairs

    Alaska Air National Guard’s 168th Wing facilitated transport of more than 80 members of the Alaska National Guard to Washington D.C., where Guardsmen will support local and federal law enforcement agencies for the 59th Presidential Inauguration. The transport of Airmen and supplies is part of a historic nationwide mission bringing more than 25,000 troops to Washington D.C. National Guard Airmen and Soldiers from across the states and territories will augment the District of Columbia National Guard to provide crowd management, traffic control, communications, logistics, medical, and public affairs support. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.2021
    Date Posted: 01.20.2021 00:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 780894
    VIRIN: 200117-Z-UF872-006
    Filename: DOD_108145767
    Length: 00:00:10
    Location: AK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alaska Air National Guard provides Assistance for 59th Presidential Inauguration, by SMSgt Julie Avey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    KC135
    National Guard
    Alaska Air National Guard
    Washington DC
    168th Wing
    Presidential Inauguration 2021

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT