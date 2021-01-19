B-roll video: Coast Guard, partner agency units conduct security operation patrols in Washington waterways ahead of the 2021 Presidential Inauguration

Footage of Coast Guard and partner agency units on security patrol in the waters around Washington, including footage of patrol vessels in front of national monuments, Jan. 19, 2021. On Sept. 24, 2018, the Department of Homeland Security designated the Presidential Inauguration as a recurring National Special Security Event. Events may be designated NSSEs when they warrant the full protection, incident management and counterterrorism capabilities of the Federal Government. (U.S. Coast Guard b-roll video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Emily Velez/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2021 22:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|780892
|VIRIN:
|210119-G-HH025-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108145701
|Length:
|00:02:20
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
