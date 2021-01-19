Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    B-roll video: Coast Guard, partner agency units conduct security operation patrols in Washington waterways ahead of the 2021 Presidential Inauguration

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Emily Velez 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    Footage of Coast Guard and partner agency units on security patrol in the waters around Washington, including footage of patrol vessels in front of national monuments, Jan. 19, 2021. On Sept. 24, 2018, the Department of Homeland Security designated the Presidential Inauguration as a recurring National Special Security Event. Events may be designated NSSEs when they warrant the full protection, incident management and counterterrorism capabilities of the Federal Government. (U.S. Coast Guard b-roll video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Emily Velez/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2021
    Date Posted: 01.19.2021 22:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 780892
    VIRIN: 210119-G-HH025-1001
    Filename: DOD_108145701
    Length: 00:02:20
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-roll video: Coast Guard, partner agency units conduct security operation patrols in Washington waterways ahead of the 2021 Presidential Inauguration, by PO3 Emily Velez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #uscg
    #inauguration
    #coastguard
    #2021presidentialinauguration
    #jointbaseanacostiabolling
    #2021inauguration

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT