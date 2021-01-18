U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Kayla Freeman, a cavalry scout with B Troop, 1st Squadron, 94th Cavalry Regiment, Minnesota Army National Guard, shares why she is proud to serve his state and nation while on duty in Washington, D.C., Jan. 18, 2021. At least 25,000 National Guard men and women have been authorized to conduct security, communication and logistical missions in support of federal and District authorities leading up and through the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Sydney Mariette)
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2021 20:22
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|780881
|VIRIN:
|210118-Z-KO357-1022
|Filename:
|DOD_108145461
|Length:
|00:00:38
|Location:
|DC, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Minnesota Guardsmen provide support to 59th Presidential Inauguration, by SGT Sydney Mariette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
