Minnesota Guardsmen provide support to 59th Presidential Inauguration

Minnesota Army National Guard Soldiers with B Troop, 1st Squadron, 94th Cavalry Regiment, conduct reconnaissance at Meridian Hill Park, Washington, D.C., on Jan. 18, 2021, as part of their mission to support local law enforcement during the upcoming 59th Presidential Inauguration. At least 25,000 National Guard men and women have been authorized to conduct security, communication and logistical missions in support of federal and District authorities leading up and through the inauguration. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Sydney Mariette)
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2021 20:24
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|780877
|VIRIN:
|210118-Z-KO357-1024
|Filename:
|DOD_108145445
|Length:
|00:00:25
|Location:
|DC, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
