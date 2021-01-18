Minnesota Guardsmen provide support to 59th Presidential Inauguration

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Minnesota Army National Guard Soldiers with B Troop, 1st Squadron, 94th Cavalry Regiment, conduct reconnaissance at Meridian Hill Park, Washington, D.C., on Jan. 18, 2021, as part of their mission to support local law enforcement during the upcoming 59th Presidential Inauguration. At least 25,000 National Guard men and women have been authorized to conduct security, communication and logistical missions in support of federal and District authorities leading up and through the inauguration. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Sydney Mariette)