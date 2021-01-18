Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SECNAV Braithwaite’s Farewell Message

    WAKE ISLAND, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alexander Kubitza 

    Office of the Secretary of the Navy

    210119-N-PM193-1001
    WAKE ISLAND (Jan. 19, 2020) Secretary of the Navy Kenneth J. Braithwaite delivers his final address as Secretary of the Navy while visiting Wake Island. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexander C. Kubitza)

    Date Taken: 01.18.2021
    Date Posted: 01.19.2021 18:52
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 780860
    VIRIN: 210119-N-PM193-1001
    Filename: DOD_108145139
    Length: 00:04:14
    Location: WAKE ISLAND, US

    Farewell
    SECNAV
    Braithwaite
    SECNAV77

