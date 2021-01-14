First Army Senior Leaders talk about the importance of receiving the COVID vaccination.
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2021 17:54
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|780854
|VIRIN:
|210114-Z-PA067-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108145119
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, First Army Senior Leaders Receive COVID Vaccination Shots, by MSG Sean McCollum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
