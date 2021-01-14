Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    First Army Senior Leaders Receive COVID Vaccination Shots

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2021

    Video by Master Sgt. Sean McCollum 

    First Army

    First Army Senior Leaders talk about the importance of receiving the COVID vaccination.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2021
    Date Posted: 01.19.2021 17:54
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 780854
    VIRIN: 210114-Z-PA067-001
    Filename: DOD_108145119
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, First Army Senior Leaders Receive COVID Vaccination Shots, by MSG Sean McCollum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    vaccination
    First Army
    peoplefirst
    covid19
    covid

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT