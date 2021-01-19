The USCGC Resolute crew (WMEC 620) traveled over 5,000 miles, rescued and repatriated 110 Haitian migrants, and stopped 500 kilograms of contraband during their Winter 2020 Caribbean patrol. Resolute returned to St. Petersburg, Florida, on Jan. 14, 2021, following a 42-day patrol in support of Operation Southeast Watch and others. (U.S. Coast Guard video Ensign Alexander Cordes)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2021 18:02
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|780849
|VIRIN:
|210119-G-GO001-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108145040
|Length:
|00:04:09
|Location:
|CARIBBEAN SEA
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USCGC Resolute Winter 2020 Caribbean Patrol, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USCGC Resolute completes 42-day winter Caribbean patrol
LEAVE A COMMENT