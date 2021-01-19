Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USCGC Resolute Winter 2020 Caribbean Patrol

    CARIBBEAN SEA

    01.19.2021

    The USCGC Resolute crew (WMEC 620) traveled over 5,000 miles, rescued and repatriated 110 Haitian migrants, and stopped 500 kilograms of contraband during their Winter 2020 Caribbean patrol. Resolute returned to St. Petersburg, Florida, on Jan. 14, 2021, following a 42-day patrol in support of Operation Southeast Watch and others.  (U.S. Coast Guard video Ensign Alexander Cordes)

    Date Taken: 01.19.2021
    Date Posted: 01.19.2021 18:02
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 780849
    VIRIN: 210119-G-GO001-1001
    Filename: DOD_108145040
    Length: 00:04:09
    Location: CARIBBEAN SEA

    Resolute
    210
    WMEC
    We Are LANT

