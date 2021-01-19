USCGC Resolute Winter 2020 Caribbean Patrol

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The USCGC Resolute crew (WMEC 620) traveled over 5,000 miles, rescued and repatriated 110 Haitian migrants, and stopped 500 kilograms of contraband during their Winter 2020 Caribbean patrol. Resolute returned to St. Petersburg, Florida, on Jan. 14, 2021, following a 42-day patrol in support of Operation Southeast Watch and others. (U.S. Coast Guard video Ensign Alexander Cordes)