B-roll video: Coast Guard, partner agency units conduct security operations ahead of the 2021 Presidential Inauguration

Crewmembers from various Coast Guard and partner agency units throughout the country conduct and continue security operations ahead of the 2021 Presidential Inauguration at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, Jan. 19, 2021. On Sept. 24, 2018, the Department of Homeland Security designated the Presidential Inauguration as a recurring National Special Security Event. Events may be designated NSSEs when they warrant the full protection, incident management and counterterrorism capabilities of the Federal Government. (U.S. Coast Guard b-roll video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kimberly Reaves/Released)