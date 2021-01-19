Crewmembers from various Coast Guard and partner agency units throughout the country conduct and continue security operations ahead of the 2021 Presidential Inauguration at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, Jan. 19, 2021. On Sept. 24, 2018, the Department of Homeland Security designated the Presidential Inauguration as a recurring National Special Security Event. Events may be designated NSSEs when they warrant the full protection, incident management and counterterrorism capabilities of the Federal Government. (U.S. Coast Guard b-roll video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kimberly Reaves/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2021 16:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|780848
|VIRIN:
|210119-G-ZP826-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108145020
|Length:
|00:02:02
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, B-roll video: Coast Guard, partner agency units conduct security operations ahead of the 2021 Presidential Inauguration, by PO3 Kimberly Reaves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
