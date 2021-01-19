Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-roll video: Coast Guard, partner agency units conduct security operations ahead of the 2021 Presidential Inauguration

    WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kimberly Reaves 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    Crewmembers from various Coast Guard and partner agency units throughout the country conduct and continue security operations ahead of the 2021 Presidential Inauguration at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, Jan. 19, 2021. On Sept. 24, 2018, the Department of Homeland Security designated the Presidential Inauguration as a recurring National Special Security Event. Events may be designated NSSEs when they warrant the full protection, incident management and counterterrorism capabilities of the Federal Government. (U.S. Coast Guard b-roll video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kimberly Reaves/Released)

    Date Taken: 01.19.2021
    Date Posted: 01.19.2021 16:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 780848
    VIRIN: 210119-G-ZP826-0001
    Filename: DOD_108145020
    Length: 00:02:02
    Location: WASHINGTON, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-roll video: Coast Guard, partner agency units conduct security operations ahead of the 2021 Presidential Inauguration, by PO3 Kimberly Reaves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

