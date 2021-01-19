Fort McCoy ASAP team presents Alcohol Prevention Training for fiscal year 2021 annual substance abuse training requirement. The material presented was from the Own your Limits campaign. www.ownyourlimits.org
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2021 16:49
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|780845
|VIRIN:
|210119-D-VQ984-140
|Filename:
|DOD_108145015
|Length:
|00:35:59
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Alcohol Prevention Training, by Greg Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
