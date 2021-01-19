Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alcohol Prevention Training

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2021

    Video by Greg Mason 

    Fort McCoy Multimedia Visual Information Branch

    Fort McCoy ASAP team presents Alcohol Prevention Training for fiscal year 2021 annual substance abuse training requirement. The material presented was from the Own your Limits campaign. www.ownyourlimits.org

    Date Taken: 01.19.2021
    Date Posted: 01.19.2021 16:49
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 780845
    VIRIN: 210119-D-VQ984-140
    Filename: DOD_108145015
    Length: 00:35:59
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alcohol Prevention Training, by Greg Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort McCoy ASAP
    Alcohol Prevention Training

