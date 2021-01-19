Pennsylvania National Guard supporting Capitol, State law enforcement

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Pennsylvania National Guard members continue to support civil authorities at the state capitol in Harrisburg, Pa., on Jan. 19, 2021. Over 400 Pa. Guard members were put on state active duty orders to support the safety and security efforts within the commonwealth that coincide with the Jan. 20 presidential inauguration in Washington, D.C.



Video: SFC Matthew Keeler