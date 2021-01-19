Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pennsylvania National Guard supporting Capitol, State law enforcement

    HARRISBURG, PA, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2021

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Matthew Keeler 

    Joint Force Headquarters, Pennsylvania National Guard

    Pennsylvania National Guard members continue to support civil authorities at the state capitol in Harrisburg, Pa., on Jan. 19, 2021. Over 400 Pa. Guard members were put on state active duty orders to support the safety and security efforts within the commonwealth that coincide with the Jan. 20 presidential inauguration in Washington, D.C.

    Video: SFC Matthew Keeler

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2021
    Date Posted: 01.19.2021 17:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 780843
    VIRIN: 200119-Z-IX878-0001
    Filename: DOD_108144978
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: HARRISBURG, PA, US 

    TAGS

    Pennsylvania National Guard
    PA Guard
    Pennsylvania State Police
    Pennsylvania Capitol Complex
    PA Capitol Police
    CAPHBG21

