    Small Unit Ranger Tactics Recap

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS EAST RANGE, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2020

    Video by Sgt. Effie Mahugh 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    The 25th Infantry Division Small Unit Ranger Tactics (SURT) program serves as a progressive physical and tactical preparation program designed to prepare Tropic Lightning Soldiers to be successful during the Ranger Assessment Phase and Darby Phase of Ranger School. SURT is offered at the Lightning Academy, located at Schofield Barracks East Range, Hawaii. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Effie Mahugh/28th Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 08.04.2020
    Date Posted: 01.19.2021 15:46
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 780834
    VIRIN: 200804-A-TD292-1001
    Filename: DOD_108144875
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS EAST RANGE, HI, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, Small Unit Ranger Tactics Recap, by SGT Effie Mahugh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    25th Infantry Division

    Schofield Barracks

    Ranger

    Hawaii

    Lightning Academy

    SURT

    25th Infantry Division
    DoD
    USARPAC
    Lightning Academy
    USARHAW
    US-INDOPACOM

