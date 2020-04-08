The 25th Infantry Division Small Unit Ranger Tactics (SURT) program serves as a progressive physical and tactical preparation program designed to prepare Tropic Lightning Soldiers to be successful during the Ranger Assessment Phase and Darby Phase of Ranger School. SURT is offered at the Lightning Academy, located at Schofield Barracks East Range, Hawaii. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Effie Mahugh/28th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2021 15:46
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|780834
|VIRIN:
|200804-A-TD292-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108144875
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS EAST RANGE, HI, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Small Unit Ranger Tactics Recap, by SGT Effie Mahugh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT