    Oklahoma National Guardsmen depart for Washington D.C.

    OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Alex Kaelke 

    137th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    400 Oklahoma Army and Air National Guardsmen departed Will Rogers Air National Guard base in Oklahoma City, January 17, 2021.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.2021
    Date Posted: 01.19.2021 15:36
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 780832
    VIRIN: 210117-F-XT767-839
    Filename: DOD_108144826
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Oklahoma National Guardsmen depart for Washington D.C., by SrA Alex Kaelke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

