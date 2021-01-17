400 Oklahoma Army and Air National Guardsmen departed Will Rogers Air National Guard base in Oklahoma City, January 17, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2021 15:36
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|780832
|VIRIN:
|210117-F-XT767-839
|Filename:
|DOD_108144826
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Oklahoma National Guardsmen depart for Washington D.C., by SrA Alex Kaelke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
