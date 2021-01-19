U.S. Soldiers with the Utah National Guard stand guard throughout Washington, D.C., Jan. 18-19, 2021. At least 25,000 National Guard men and women have been authorized to conduct security, communication and logistical missions in support of federal and District authorities leading up and through the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Sgt. Jordan Hack)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2021 15:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|780829
|VIRIN:
|210119-Z-PL204-2045
|Filename:
|DOD_108144767
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Utah National Guard supports 59th Presidential Inauguration, by SGT Jordan Hack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
