    The Story of the Mill Creek Flood Event, 2020

    WALLA WALLA, WA, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2020

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Matthew Cole 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Walla Walla District

    The historic flash flood of Mill Creek was devastating for many of our neighbors in the Walla Walla Valley, but the City of Walla Walla was again spared from the ruinous damage of 6,000 cubic feet per second of floodwater raging through the city. As we recover from the storm and prepare for the future, we should pause to remember the vision of city leaders such as Virgil Bennington, the ingenuity of an earlier generation of U.S. Army engineers, and the dedicated professionals who operate today’s Mill Creek Project.

    TAGS

    Army Corps of Engineers
    Mill Creek Project
    Walla Walla USACE
    Flood Event

