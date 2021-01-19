Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Dobbins prepares for COVID-19 Vaccinations

    MARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2021

    Video by Master Sgt. Michael McGhee 

    94th Airlift Wing

    Preparations have begun at the 94th Airlift Wing to receive the first batch of the COVID-19 vaccines for the Airmen. Col. Craig McPike, wing commander of the 94th AW, has a message for all members from AGR's, ART's and traditional reservists working at Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Ga. (U.S. Air Force video/Master Sgt. Michael McGhee)

    Date Taken: 01.19.2021
    Date Posted: 01.19.2021 13:54
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 780813
    VIRIN: 210119-F-NV270-004
    Filename: DOD_108144523
    Length: 00:01:38
    Location: MARIETTA, GA, US 

    This work, Team Dobbins prepares for COVID-19 Vaccinations, by MSgt Michael McGhee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Georgia
    Vaccine
    Vaccination
    Dobbins ARB
    94th AW
    Reserve Ready
    Reserve Resilient
    COVID-19

