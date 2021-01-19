Preparations have begun at the 94th Airlift Wing to receive the first batch of the COVID-19 vaccines for the Airmen. Col. Craig McPike, wing commander of the 94th AW, has a message for all members from AGR's, ART's and traditional reservists working at Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Ga. (U.S. Air Force video/Master Sgt. Michael McGhee)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2021 13:54
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|780813
|VIRIN:
|210119-F-NV270-004
|Filename:
|DOD_108144523
|Length:
|00:01:38
|Location:
|MARIETTA, GA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Team Dobbins prepares for COVID-19 Vaccinations, by MSgt Michael McGhee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT