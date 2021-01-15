Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    #InThisTogether: 2nd Medical Battalion distributes COVID-19 vaccine to deploying Marines and Sailors

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Fatima Villatoro 

    2nd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Navy Sailors with 2nd Medical Battalion, 2nd Marine Logistics Group administer the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to U.S. Marines with the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Jan. 15, 2021. U.S. Marines with 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit are receiving the COVID-19 vaccine in preparation for an upcoming deployment overseas. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Fatima Villatoro)

    Date Taken: 01.15.2021
    Date Posted: 01.19.2021 13:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 780803
    VIRIN: 210118-M-WX160-1001
    Filename: DOD_108144412
    Length: 00:01:52
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, #InThisTogether: 2nd Medical Battalion distributes COVID-19 vaccine to deploying Marines and Sailors, by LCpl Fatima Villatoro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Vaccine
    24th MEU
    Camp Lejeune
    2d Medical Battalion
    COVID19
    MHSVaccine

