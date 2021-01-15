InThisTogether: 2nd Medical Battalion distributes COVID-19 vaccine to deploying Marines and Sailors

U.S. Navy Sailors with 2nd Medical Battalion, 2nd Marine Logistics Group administer the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to U.S. Marines with the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Jan. 15, 2021. U.S. Marines with 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit are receiving the COVID-19 vaccine in preparation for an upcoming deployment overseas. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Fatima Villatoro)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2021 13:16
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|780803
|VIRIN:
|210118-M-WX160-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108144412
|Length:
|00:01:52
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
