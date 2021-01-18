Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    59th Presidential Inauguration Event rehearsal

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Kelsea Jade Caballero 

    Joint Task Force - National Capital Region

    59th Presidential Inauguration Event rehearsal in Washington, D.C.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2021
    Date Posted: 01.19.2021 13:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 780802
    VIRIN: 210118-D-VG726-103
    Filename: DOD_108144402
    Length: 00:08:33
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 

    Downloads: 2
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 59th Presidential Inauguration Event rehearsal, by SrA Kelsea Jade Caballero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Inauguration Day
    59th Presidential Inauguration
    Inauguration 2021
    59th Presidential Inauguration rehearsal

