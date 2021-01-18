U.S. Soldiers with the Wisconsin and Illinois National Guard were deputized in the U.S. Capitol Building Jan. 18, 2021. At least 25,000 National Guard men and women have been authorized to conduct security, communication and logistical missions in support of federal and District authorities leading up and through the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Erica Jaros)
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2021 12:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|780799
|VIRIN:
|210118-Z-DH163-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_108144326
|Length:
|00:00:48
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, National Guard Soldiers Deputized at U.S. Capitol, by SSG Erica Jaros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT