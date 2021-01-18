Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Guard Soldiers Deputized at U.S. Capitol

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Erica Jaros 

    715th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers with the Wisconsin and Illinois National Guard were deputized in the U.S. Capitol Building Jan. 18, 2021. At least 25,000 National Guard men and women have been authorized to conduct security, communication and logistical missions in support of federal and District authorities leading up and through the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Erica Jaros)

    Date Taken: 01.18.2021
    Date Posted: 01.19.2021 12:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 780799
    VIRIN: 210118-Z-DH163-2001
    Filename: DOD_108144326
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, National Guard Soldiers Deputized at U.S. Capitol, by SSG Erica Jaros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    National Guard
    DC Guard
    Capitol Police
    Capital Guardians
    CAPDC21
    59th Presidential Inauguration

