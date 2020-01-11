Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st SOCES Installs Surge Suppressors to Maintain Readiness

    HURLBURT FIELD, FL, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Nathan LeVang 

    1st Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Thomas Mungeer, power production journeyman with the 1st Special Operations Civil Engineer Squadron explains how his team protects valuable equipment to ensure mission readiness at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Nov. 1, 2020. The civil engineer squadron provides facility maintenance that helps keep the 1st Special Operations Wing prepared for special operations missions worldwide. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Nathan LeVang)

    Date Taken: 11.01.2020
    Date Posted: 01.19.2021 12:58
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 780793
    VIRIN: 201101-F-UB429-242
    Filename: DOD_108144085
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US 

