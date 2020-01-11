1st SOCES Installs Surge Suppressors to Maintain Readiness

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Thomas Mungeer, power production journeyman with the 1st Special Operations Civil Engineer Squadron explains how his team protects valuable equipment to ensure mission readiness at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Nov. 1, 2020. The civil engineer squadron provides facility maintenance that helps keep the 1st Special Operations Wing prepared for special operations missions worldwide. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Nathan LeVang)