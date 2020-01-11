U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Thomas Mungeer, power production journeyman with the 1st Special Operations Civil Engineer Squadron explains how his team protects valuable equipment to ensure mission readiness at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Nov. 1, 2020. The civil engineer squadron provides facility maintenance that helps keep the 1st Special Operations Wing prepared for special operations missions worldwide. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Nathan LeVang)
|Date Taken:
|11.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2021 12:58
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|780793
|VIRIN:
|201101-F-UB429-242
|Filename:
|DOD_108144085
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 1st SOCES Installs Surge Suppressors to Maintain Readiness, by A1C Nathan LeVang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT