Deputy Lead Field Coordinator Keith Fleming from the Office of Field Operations talking about CBP’s role in securing the 59th Presidential Inauguration.
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2021 11:35
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|780790
|VIRIN:
|210118-H-VJ018-0002
|Filename:
|DOD_108143843
|Length:
|00:02:07
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Interview with CBP Deputy Lead Field Coordinator Keith Fleming, by Dusan Ilic, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
