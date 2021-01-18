Lead Field Coordinator Manuel Padilla of the U.S. Border Patrol talking about CBP’s role in securing the 59th Presidential Inauguration.
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2021 10:38
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|780785
|VIRIN:
|210118-H-VJ018-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108143683
|Length:
|00:02:30
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Interview with CBP Lead Field Coordinator Manuel Padilla, by Dusan Ilic, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT