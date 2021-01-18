Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Interview with CBP Lead Field Coordinator Manuel Padilla

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2021

    Video by Dusan Ilic 

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division           

    Lead Field Coordinator Manuel Padilla of the U.S. Border Patrol talking about CBP’s role in securing the 59th Presidential Inauguration.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2021
    Date Posted: 01.19.2021 10:38
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 780785
    VIRIN: 210118-H-VJ018-0001
    Filename: DOD_108143683
    Length: 00:02:30
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Interview with CBP Lead Field Coordinator Manuel Padilla, by Dusan Ilic, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Inauguration2021
    cbpinaugsec2021

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT