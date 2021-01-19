Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USACE Mission Video 2021

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2021

    Video by John Prettyman 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers video provides a summary of the organization's missions. Produced in January 2021 by Headquarters USACE and Sacramento District.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2021
    Date Posted: 01.19.2021 08:37
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 780768
    VIRIN: 210119-A-AN535-880
    Filename: DOD_108143582
    Length: 00:04:33
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 6
    High-Res. Downloads: 6

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE Mission Video 2021, by John Prettyman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Mission

    TAGS

    Waterways
    USACE
    Recreation
    Construction
    Environment
    Regulatory

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT