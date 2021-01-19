Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wool in Summer? An Army Historian Explains

    UNITED STATES

    01.19.2021

    Video by Jon Poindexter 

    Defense.gov         

    During the Civil War, the Union Army generally wore the same uniform throughout the year regardless of the season. The loosely woven, wool garments were the fashion at the time. Although the uniform was made of wool material, the loose weave material was cooler during the summer months.

    Video by Jon Poindexter, Katie Lange, Regina Ali, DOD

    Date Taken: 01.19.2021
    Date Posted: 01.19.2021 07:58
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 780764
    VIRIN: 210119-D-AR128-698
    Filename: DOD_108143572
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Wool in Summer? An Army Historian Explains, by Jon Poindexter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DGOV
    Army Uniforms
