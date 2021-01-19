Wool in Summer? An Army Historian Explains

During the Civil War, the Union Army generally wore the same uniform throughout the year regardless of the season. The loosely woven, wool garments were the fashion at the time. Although the uniform was made of wool material, the loose weave material was cooler during the summer months.
Video by Jon Poindexter, Katie Lange, Regina Ali, DOD
|01.19.2021
|01.19.2021 07:58
|Package
|780764
|210119-D-AR128-698
|DOD_108143572
|00:01:12
|US
|1
|1
