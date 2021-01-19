Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Task Force Illini soldier

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LVIV, UKRAINE

    01.19.2021

    Video by Sgt. Gregory Glosser 

    33rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team

    SFC Theodore Durden promotes a message of resiliency and dedication during mobilization to Ukraine.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2021
    Date Posted: 01.19.2021 07:53
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 780763
    VIRIN: 210119-A-BO958-130
    Filename: DOD_108143566
    Length: 00:08:14
    Location: LVIV, UA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force Illini soldier, by SGT Gregory Glosser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Partnerships
    Ukraine
    StrongEurope
    JMTG-U
    ArmyLife
    BuildRelationship

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT