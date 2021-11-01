Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USFK "Got the Vaccine" PSA - CPT Harm, PFC Ta

    SOUTH KOREA

    01.11.2021

    Video by Sgt. Cornelius McLean 

    DMA AFN Pacific Media Bureau-Korea

    Servicemembers who volunteered to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. The PSA is directed at USFK personnel and families to promote the adoption of vaccine reception.

    Interviews with
    CPT Crystal Harm
    Microbiologist
    Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital

    PFC Philip Ta
    Combat Medic
    502nd Field Hospital

    Date Taken: 01.11.2021
    Date Posted: 01.19.2021 04:26
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 780760
    VIRIN: 210111-A-JJ342-455
    PIN: 4
    Filename: DOD_108143455
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: KR

    COVID 19 Vaccination

