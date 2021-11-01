Servicemembers who volunteered to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. The PSA is directed at USFK personnel and families to promote the adoption of vaccine reception.
Interviews with
CPT Crystal Harm
Microbiologist
Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital
PFC Philip Ta
Combat Medic
502nd Field Hospital
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2021 04:26
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|780760
|VIRIN:
|210111-A-JJ342-455
|PIN:
|4
|Filename:
|DOD_108143455
|Length:
|00:01:33
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USFK "Got the Vaccine" PSA - CPT Harm, PFC Ta, by SGT Cornelius McLean, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
