A U.S. Air Force KC-135R Stratotanker aircrew from the 50th Expeditoinary Air Refueling Squadron conducts in-flight refueling on an Airborne Early Warning and Control System and F-16 Fighting Falcons over the U.S. Central area of responsibility Jan. 5, 2021. The KC-135R Stratotanker delivers USCENTCOM a global reach aerial refueling capability to support joint and coalition aircraft that provide war-winning airpower throughout the USCENTCOM area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Roslyn Ward)
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2021 10:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|780755
|VIRIN:
|200105-F-XN348-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_108143400
|Length:
|00:03:50
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, KC-135R Stratotanker refuels AWACS and F-16 Fighting Falcon, by SrA Roslyn Ward, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT