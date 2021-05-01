Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KC-135R Stratotanker refuels AWACS and F-16 Fighting Falcon

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.05.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Roslyn Ward 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    A U.S. Air Force KC-135R Stratotanker aircrew from the 50th Expeditoinary Air Refueling Squadron conducts in-flight refueling on an Airborne Early Warning and Control System and F-16 Fighting Falcons over the U.S. Central area of responsibility Jan. 5, 2021. The KC-135R Stratotanker delivers USCENTCOM a global reach aerial refueling capability to support joint and coalition aircraft that provide war-winning airpower throughout the USCENTCOM area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Roslyn Ward)

    Date Taken: 01.05.2021
    Date Posted: 01.19.2021 10:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 780755
    VIRIN: 200105-F-XN348-7001
    Filename: DOD_108143400
    Length: 00:03:50
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KC-135R Stratotanker refuels AWACS and F-16 Fighting Falcon, by SrA Roslyn Ward, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    1CTCS
    AFCENT
    AWACS
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    KC-135R Stratotanker
    In-flight refueling

