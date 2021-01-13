Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    No man left behind

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.13.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Joshua Brittenham 

    3rd Marine Division   

    U.S. Marines with 3d Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, currently attached to 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division under the Unit Deployment Program, conduct a Tactical Recovery of Aircraft and Personnel drill on Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 13, 2021. The drills are designed to test their abilities to locate, treat, and extract injured personnel from an immobilized aircraft. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Joshua Brittenham)

    Date Taken: 01.13.2021
    Date Posted: 01.19.2021 01:27
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 780752
    VIRIN: 210113-M-WW783-139
    Filename: DOD_108143261
    Length: 00:03:30
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    TAGS

    Trap
    3d Battalion
    8th Marine Regiment
    3/8
    Tactical Recovery of Aircraft and Personnel
    3d Mardiv

