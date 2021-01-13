U.S. Marines with 3d Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, currently attached to 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division under the Unit Deployment Program, conduct a Tactical Recovery of Aircraft and Personnel drill on Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 13, 2021. The drills are designed to test their abilities to locate, treat, and extract injured personnel from an immobilized aircraft. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Joshua Brittenham)
This work, No man left behind, by LCpl Joshua Brittenham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
