No man left behind

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/780752" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with 3d Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, currently attached to 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division under the Unit Deployment Program, conduct a Tactical Recovery of Aircraft and Personnel drill on Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 13, 2021. The drills are designed to test their abilities to locate, treat, and extract injured personnel from an immobilized aircraft. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Joshua Brittenham)