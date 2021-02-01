Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Biohacking your Best

    AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    01.02.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Aaron Guerrisky 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Dr. (Maj.) Regan Stiegmann, Flight Surgeon & Lifestyle and Performance Medicine Specialist, explains how to "biohack your best" while deployed.

    Date Taken: 01.02.2021
    Date Posted: 01.19.2021 00:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 780751
    VIRIN: 210102-F-HJ760-1002
    Filename: DOD_108143238
    Length: 00:03:14
    Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    380 AEW
    ADAB
    Al Dhafra Air Base
    Biohacking

