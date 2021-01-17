Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Over 2,000 National Guard Members Deputized by U.S. Marshals

    DC, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2021

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Whitney Hughes 

    National Guard Bureau

    National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, and several other states take the oath of office as Lamont J. Ruffin, chief deputy U.S. marshal for Washington, D.C, deputizes them in front of the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C., Jan. 16, 2021. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from several states have traveled to Washington to provide support to federal and district authorities leading up to the 59th Presidential Inauguration.

    Date Taken: 01.17.2021
    Date Posted: 01.18.2021 21:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 780749
    VIRIN: 210117-A-TA175-803
    Filename: DOD_108143187
    Length: 00:00:10
    Location: DC, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Over 2,000 National Guard Members Deputized by U.S. Marshals, by SFC Whitney Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Washington
    D.C.
    Task Force Capitol
    CAPDC21

