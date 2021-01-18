U.S. Soldiers and Airmen with the Missouri, Iowa, Minnesota, Kansas, and New York National Guard arrive at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Jan. 18, 2021. At least 25,000 National Guard men and women have been authorized to conduct security, communication and logistical missions in support of federal and District authorities leading up and through the 5th Presidential Inauguration.
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2021 20:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|780746
|VIRIN:
|210118-Z-KH141-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108143173
|Length:
|00:10:24
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, National Guard Soldiers and Airmen arrive to support 59th inauguration, by MSgt Jessica Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
