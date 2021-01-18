Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    National Guard Soldiers and Airmen arrive to support 59th inauguration

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2021

    Video by Master Sgt. Jessica Young 

    Air National Guard

    U.S. Soldiers and Airmen with the Missouri, Iowa, Minnesota, Kansas, and New York National Guard arrive at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Jan. 18, 2021. At least 25,000 National Guard men and women have been authorized to conduct security, communication and logistical missions in support of federal and District authorities leading up and through the 5th Presidential Inauguration.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2021
    Date Posted: 01.18.2021 20:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 780746
    VIRIN: 210118-Z-KH141-0001
    Filename: DOD_108143173
    Length: 00:10:24
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Guard Soldiers and Airmen arrive to support 59th inauguration, by MSgt Jessica Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    National Guard
    CAPDC21
    PI59

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT