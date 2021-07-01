BRoll USCGC Stone training and operations

Members of USCGC Stone (WSML 758) navigate and maintain the ship and coordinate helicopter operations in the Caribbean Sea on Jan. 7, 2021. Since the Stone began its first patrol on Dec 22, 2020, many of its crew trained in their new positions for the first time to become fully qualified. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class John Hightower)
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2021 19:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|780744
|VIRIN:
|210107-G-GM914-330
|Filename:
|DOD_108143166
|Length:
|00:00:47
|Location:
|CARIBBEAN SEA
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
