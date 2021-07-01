Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BRoll USCGC Stone training and operations

    CARIBBEAN SEA

    01.07.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class John Hightower 

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    Members of USCGC Stone (WSML 758) navigate and maintain the ship and coordinate helicopter operations in the Caribbean Sea on Jan. 7, 2021. Since the Stone began its first patrol on Dec 22, 2020, many of its crew trained in their new positions for the first time to become fully qualified. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class John Hightower)

    Date Taken: 01.07.2021
    Date Posted: 01.18.2021 19:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 780744
    VIRIN: 210107-G-GM914-330
    Filename: DOD_108143166
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: CARIBBEAN SEA

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BRoll USCGC Stone training and operations, by PO3 John Hightower, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Stone
    WMSL
    IUU

